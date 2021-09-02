The Red Sox continued to receive uncomfortable news on Wednesday as Yairo Muñoz became the seventh player to test positive for COVID-19. But with the health of their players being a priority, at least three of them are feeling better.

Xander Bogaerts, who was pulled during the second inning Tuesday with a positive test, is asymptomatic, manager Alex Cora said. The shortstop will need to be quarantined in Tampa for at least 10 days.

“He’s doing good,” said Cora, who noted Bogaerts was “obviously disappointed” when he learned the news. “He’s at the hotel. No symptoms, so that’s good news.”

Kiké Hernandez, who was the first member of the Red Sox to test positive last Friday in Cleveland, “feels great” and could return this weekend. Hernandez, who is vaccinated, is continuing to quarantine in Cleveland, but may be able to return before his 10 days is up.

“I don’t know where we’re at as far as like the protocols and what we have to do, but I don’t think, I don’t believe, especially Kiké and his situation, that he’ll be available (for Friday),” Cora said. “But hopefully he can join us over the weekend, Saturday, Sunday. It all depends how it goes with testing.”

Cora said strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose is feeling “not so great,” and Christian Arroyo is “feeling better.”

“It’s hit some people harder than others,” said Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox chief baseball officer. “Some of those who were hit hard early on are doing better. Some are still going through it. Overall we’re optimistic that everybody is going to pull through here without long-term concerns, but obviously we don’t know that for sure until everybody is through it. The levels of the symptoms have varied.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak ongoing, the Red Sox are doing their best to avoid it getting worse. They’re arriving at the ballpark later than usual, and all meetings are being held outside. Cora is hopeful it will be temporary.

“Hopefully it’s just for a few days,” Cora said. “Have a few … positive days as far as testing, that we can get back to normal in a few days. For now, here at the Trop, we’ll adjust and we’ll go from there.”

INFIELD SHUFFLE: With Hernandez, Bogaerts and Muñoz out, the Red Sox are going to need to get creative at second base and shortstop for the next week. On Wednesday, they called up Jack Lopez for his major-league debut to play second base, while Jonathan Arauz was at shortstop, his natural position.

“We will see where we’re at roster-wise later on and where we’re at roster-wise tomorrow,” Cora said. “It will be something on a daily basis, day by day. We’ll take it day by day. Hopefully we can get some of those guys quick, sooner rather than later, and we can adjust from it.”

The Red Sox made three other additions to their roster Wednesday, adding pitcher John Schreiber. He and Lopez were the corresponding moves for Bogaerts and Muñoz, who went on the COVID-19 related injured list. As expected, Ryan Brasier and Danny Santana were each reinstated from the injured list to be their September call-ups as rosters expand to 28.

