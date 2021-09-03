The Boston Celtics acquired 6-foot-9 forward Juancho Hernangomez from Memphis, sending away Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards in the deal, a league source confirmed to MassLive. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal can’t be completed until Sept. 15, when Dunn and Edwards’ contracts are allowed to be in the trade, Wojnarowski reported.

Hernangomez was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, where he spent the first 31/2 seasons of his career. He was traded to Minnesota in February, where he played 14 games for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.9 points per game. He had a falling out with Minnesota over whether he could play in the 2021 Olympics for Spain, per The Athletic, and was traded to Memphis in the Patrick Beverley trade in late-August.

NETS: LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome – an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat – as a rookie in 2007.

