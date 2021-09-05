For this first Deep Water column of September, we turn to autumnal promise and comfort on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. In “Stacking Wood Prayer,” Jo Radner takes us among the woodpiles and into “blessed gratitude” on the cusp of the Jewish holy days. I love this poem’s clear, tangible imagery and its spirit of ritual.

Radner is a Maine Yankee, descended from some of the earliest English settlers in western Maine, but also a Jew by choice. Some of her poetry reflects her Maine heritage and its uncomfortable history vis à vis this land’s Indigenous population; some sees life in Maine through a Jewish lens. She lives in Lovell.

Stacking Wood Prayer

By Jo Radner

Often now,

as the days shorten

the full moon dwindles

the evenings freshen

and the gates will soon

stand open,

I daven in the woodshed,

down and up

in blessed gratitude

for the solid heft

of maple, beech, and oak.

Bending to wheelbarrow,

hoisting to stack,

fitting chunk to chink,

tapping the sawn ends even –

caught up in the ceremony

of autumn, I can bear

the raucous going of the geese,

the ferns’ shabby rust.

May this hoard

warm my world

keep it safe

till the dark

season wanes

till my heart

breaks and heals

till we all

can unfurl

to new day.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Stacking Wood Prayer,” copyright © 2020 by Jo Radner, appears by permission of the author.

