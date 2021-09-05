FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry is expected to approach Bermuda at major hurricane strength, bringing the threat of winds, rain and coastal flooding to the island, as well as “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the U.S. East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Larry’s top winds reached 125 mph Sunday, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane.
This season, Hurricanes Larry, Grace and Ida all had winds top winds greater than 125 mph, according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach. Only three other Atlantic seasons on record have had three hurricanes with top winds of over 125 mph by this point in September: 1933, 2005 and 2008, he said.
Larry is forecast to bring “dangerous and life-threatening” rip currents and swells to the Bahamas and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the east coast of the U.S. and Canada by midweek, according to the hurricane center.
As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, Larry was 880 miles east of the Caribbean Sea and 1,285 southeast of Bermuda, moving on a path to the northwest at 4 mph.
Forecasters said there’s a chance Larry will exist until next week, becoming the longest-lived system of the season, surpassing Ida, which lasted nine days.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico early this week, reaching the southeastern United States by midweek. Forecasters said some development is possible late this week as it emerges over the Atlantic.
The next named storm to form would be Mindy.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Gunman killed 4 before shooting at officers in Florida
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Yankees place reliever Loaisiga on IL
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sports Digest: Sea Dogs doubleheader against Fisher Cats canceled due to COVID-19 issues
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Little-known Dutch qualifier reaches men’s quarterfinals
-
Sports
Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.