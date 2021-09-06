Mildred L. Day School in Arundel is moving to remote learning after 143 individuals were identified as close contacts of people from the school who tested positive for COVID-19.

The elementary school will be closed and students will participate in remote learning through Sept. 12, RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper said Sunday in a letter to the school community. She said 143 people were identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases and need to quarantine.

Cooper said the school would be cleaned Monday following Centers for Disease Control guidelines. There will be no remote instruction on Tuesday, but parents can pick up laptops and instructional material for students between noon and 2:30 p.m. that day. Parents will not be allowed to enter the school building.

Students and staff are expected to return to the school on Sept. 13, according to Cooper.

Mildred L. Day School is part of RSU 21 and is attended by students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The first day of school was Aug. 31.

On Sept. 1, the district notified staff and families that 64 people at the Middle School of the Kennebunks and Kennebunk High School were identified as close contacts after individuals in those schools tested positive for the virus.

