Despite multiple requests, the Ogunquit Select Board failed to convene its COVID-19 Task Force during the surge of the Delta variant, York County’s designation by the CDC as a high-risk location and the presence of detectable levels of the virus in our wastewater, especially as our population swelled from 1,300 to a summer high of 30,000.

When we pass a closed shop or see limited service, is it because workers are quarantined? We can only guess. Why do we have to learn from TV news of an outbreak at a local hotel or learn on Trip Advisor of an infection at a local restaurant from a customer who went home and tested positive? As rumors swirl, why wouldn’t we want to protect the public health by having a town policy to make the public aware of local outbreaks without disclosing personal identities or shaming?

Why wasn’t the Task Force engaged to promote participation in the vaccination clinic offered by the fire department, so that more young residents, tourists and employees might have participated? Only 36 of 100 vaccinations allocated to the fire department were administered.

The Task Force has been seen as a credible community resource, not driven by special interests, to ensure that Ogunquit could be enjoyed safely by residents, visitors and workers.

The Select Board’s choice not to use the expertise and varied perspectives of the Task Force during the resurgence of this pandemic is reckless and short-sighted. As members, we did not offer our participation only to be considered inconvenient during the tourist season.

We therefore resign from the COVID-19 Task Force.

Terry Ann Lunt

Ogunquit

Bruce (Buzzy) Roy

Ogunquit

Rebecca Fox

Ogunquit

