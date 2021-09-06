Newsroom Live with Bob Keyes

7 p.m. Thursday. Portland Press Herald via Zoom, free, pre-registration required. pressherald.com/newsroomlive

Portland Press Herald arts reporter Bob Keyes has been so immersed in the story of late artist Robert Indiana, he’s written a book. “The Isolation Artist: Scandal, Deception, and the Last Days of Robert Indiana” is a riveting read, and Keyes will unpack some of it during an interview with Press Herald web editor Katherine Lee. Keyes spent the spare time afforded to him by the pandemic poring over copious pages of notes, court documents and interviews, and the end result is a fascinating insider’s look at the life of Indiana and some of what went on with those in his inner circle before and after his death.

Glam Fatale Burlesque Extravaganza

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Heat up your Friday evening with a night out at Portland House of Music. Glam Fatale is being billed as a “dangerous evening of burlesque and drag by bombshells, villains and femme fatales.” They recommend that you dress in your film noir finest and sip martinis as you take in performances by Vivian Vice, Creme Dela Phlegm, Ophelia Johnson, Kinky Slippers, GiGi Gabor, Moxie Sazerac, Sarah Tonin, Kitty Caboose, La Petite Mystique, Landis Darling and some special guest stars. Oo la la!

Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells. wellsreserve.org/crafts

You don’t really need a reason to visit the idyllic Wells Reserve with its seven miles of hiking trails, but there sure is a good one this weekend. The Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival has been happening for more than three decades and you’ll find an eclectic range of arts and crafts for sale from more than 125 juried artisans. There will also be beer, wine, food and live music on-site. Be sure to check out “The Peace of Wild Things: Herons & Egrets Through the Lens of B.A. (Tony) King.” His show is in the Wells Reserve’s Maine Coastal Ecology Center through Oct. 24 and will be open throughout the festival.

Street Eats and Beats

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $18, $30 VIP (early entrance, souvenir cup, T-shirt, first beer), 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Have a blast on Saturday hanging with friends at Street Eats and Beats. It’s an outdoor afternoon of beer and cocktails, food trucks and live music. Custom drinks from Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka and Allen’s Cold Brew and beer from Nonesuch River Brewing and Lone Pine Brewing will quench your thirst. Satiate your appetite with bites from more than 20 food trucks, including Iron Clad Eats, Great Scott’s Mac Wagon, Melt Maine and The Witty Monkey. As for the music, you’ll love ’80s tunes from Girls Just Want To Have Fun and ’90s gems from Hello Newman. The entire day helps support the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation.

