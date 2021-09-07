Mid Coast Hospital

Lucy Anne Tyrol Paluska, born Aug. 25 to Peter Sandness Paluska and Megan Elizabeth Tyrol of Bath. Grandparents are Carol and Bruce Tyrol of Bowdoinham and Susan and Duane Paluska of Bath. Great-grandparent is Ellen Golden of Woolwich.

Bentley Michael Travierso, born Aug. 26 to Alex David Travierso and Tristan Anne-Marie Brewer of Topsham. Grandparents are Bridgette and Michael Brewer of Bath, David Lanoux of Sanford, and Adria Travierso of Bowdoin. Great-grandparent is Brad Wescott of Freeport.

Bastian Taylor Burns, born Aug. 28 to Taylor David Burns and Breannah Margaret (Harmon) Burns of Brunswick. Grandparents are Margaret and Carl Harmon of Portland and Kathy and Dave Burns of Scarborough.

Hosea Lael Disla, born Aug. 28 to Eleazar Mizael Disla Cuevas and Jaclyn Elis (Merrill) Disla of Warren.

Annie Marie Martin, born Aug. 31 to Jan Erik Martin and Leah Marcie Whitaker of Boothbay. Grandparents are Linda and William Smith of Alna and Anne Martin of Boothbay. Great-grandparent is Edith Flanders of Wiscasset.

