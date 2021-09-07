American Red Cross upcoming blood donation opportunities this week:

TUESDAY
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick
Noon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham
Noon to 4:30 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth
1 to 6 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept, 192 State Road, Bath

THURSDAY
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Sanford, 919 Main St., Sanford
Noon to 5 p.m., Deering Memorial VFW 6859 Portland, 687 Forest Ave., Portland, 773-8745
1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel
Noon to 5 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland
Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth
1 to 5:30 p.m., United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and N. Bridgton, 77 Main St., Harrison

SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Dr., Augusta
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Auburn Fire Department, 550 Minot Ave., Auburn
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 275 US Route 1, Scarborough

MONDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland
Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

American Red Cross is in critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types are needed.
To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

