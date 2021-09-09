Rockland-based singer-songwriter Annie Gallup released the album “Oh Everything” in the beginning of August. If you’re a fan of acutely descriptive, masterful songwriting, you’ll want to hear this entire album. It’s moody, intricate and you’ll lose yourself in the scenes and people Gallup shares stories of.
One of its many standout tracks is the opening “Magic Saved Me.”
“George stares to the middle distance/Jonathan has words for everything/Mary Ann offers no resistance/I’m a bird with broken wings,” sings Gallup.
Gallup also released an accompanying video to the song, and you’ll sometimes see the lyrics scrolling by while Gallup paints black birds on a canvas. Like everything else Gallup does, it’s an entirely engrossing piece of art. Be sure to keep an eye on those birds at the end of the clip.
Here’s “Magic Saved Me:”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
World Cup qualifying: U.S. men’s soccer gets a wake-up call in Honduras
-
Local & State
After King voices skepticism, Biden drops nominee for ATF chief
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Djokovic now two wins from calendar slam after rallying past Berretini
-
Times Record
Brunswick-Topsham bridge inspection scheduled for next week, traffic impacts expected
-
Sports
Sports Digest: UEFA threatens boycott after FIFA unveils plan to hold World Cup every two years
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.