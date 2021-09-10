Portland Public Schools reported an outbreak at Lyseth Elementary School in the district’s weekly update of pandemic-related information on Friday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared an outbreak at Lyseth, where nine cases and 68 close contacts were reported this week. An outbreak occurs when at least three cases are reported within 14 days.

The outbreak appears to be connected to a neighborhood child care facility, so Lyseth will be closed starting Monday to allow testing of other children who attend the child care program.

Portland High School was closed Tuesday after two cases were reported at the school over Labor Day weekend. The closure allowed the district to identify and notify 35 close contacts. The school reopened Wednesday.

Other COVID-19 cases and close contacts that required quarantine were reported at Deering High School (one case, 33 close contacts); East End Community School (two cases); Lyman Moore Middle School (three cases, 26 close contacts); and Presumpscot Elementary School one case, 42 close contacts).

Pooled testing in kindergarten through Grade 6, where students currently are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, is slated to start Monday. Pooled testing can detect cases at very low levels, finding asymptomatic individuals before they develop symptoms or become infectious. Pooled testing is voluntary, but district officials urge all families to register their children as soon as possible.

Currently, the district’s top health and safety measures to keep students in school are vaccination; universal masking indoors, on buses and in crowded outdoor settings; daily symptom checks; physical distancing; frequent hand washing; and spending as much time outdoors as possible.

