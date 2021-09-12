KENNEBUNK – Frank Thomas Short, 79, a native of Osterville, Mass. and a resident of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Kennebunk, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Tommy was born Jan. 20, 1942 to the late Herbert E. and Catherine (Connelly) Short. He was preceded in death by a brother, John R. Short, and sister, Barbara Hubbard.

He graduated from Barnstable Vocational High School where he started his electrical career. He was a volunteer fireman in Osterville, Mass. and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1967. He retired as an electrical planner with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after 30 years of dedicated service. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tommy’s love in life was his wife, daughters, grandchildren, family and dear friends.

He is survived by: loving wife, Gail Pendrak Short; daughters Joy Short Turner of Kennebunk, Kendra Kneeland and husband Michael of Plymouth, Mass.; three grandchildren, Sophie Turner, Alexis Kneeland and Ryder Kneeland; brother-in-law, James Hubbard; and two nephews James Hubbard Jr. and Stephan Hubbard.

Tommy was loved and cherished by his family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Mosswood Cemetery, 280 Putnam Ave., Cotuit, MA 02635. Per the family’s request, attendees are kindly requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tommy’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org, to the

Dana Farber Cancer Institute,

P.O. Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284,

or to the charity of your choice.

