Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
The people said the entire Saints coaching staff had been vaccinated.
It is unclear how long those who tested positive will remain isolated from the team before they may return to the field or in-person meetings.
For now, the entire team is operating under the NFL’s enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning mandatory masking inside facilities, daily testing, no in-person meetings and grab-and-go meals.
OBIT: Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.
The 49ers announced Haralson’s death on Monday. No details were provided.
Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.
“Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across,” the team said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”
Haralson played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
Haralson played in 118 NFL games, including 88 starts. He had 380 tackles, 28 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.
