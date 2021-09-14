DIXMONT – Gilda Y. Curit, 83, of Dixmont, died August 18, 2021. She was born in Yarmouth, July 27, 1938, to Cleo and Laurette (Langlois) Dulac.

Gilda grew up in Yarmouth and attended North Yarmouth Academy, Class of 1958. She married James Curit and they had four children, Daniel, Laurie, David and James II.

Gilda had several jobs, but she enjoyed working at Yale Cordage at the old cotton mill on Bridge Street. Her children could walk to the old mill and visit while she worked. She also enjoyed working at Brentwood Rehab and Nursing Center. She loved talking and listening to the stories of the residents there.

Gilda loved sunbathing and swimming at Cousin’s Island. One of her biggest joys was visiting her sister Joan and her nieces and nephews. She thought of them as her own children. She loved reading, boating, camping, visiting Oklahoma and having holiday meals with the family. She had a strong faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. In 2007, she moved to Dixmont and developed a new sense of home there.

Gilda was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Laurette Dulac; sons, David and James Curit; granddaughter, Cassandra Curit; and son-in-law, Perry Calton.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Doreen) and Laurie; grandchildren, Daniel II, Jonathan (Yolandra), Jessica (Sean), Allison (Brian), Chad and Alisha; and great-grandchildren, Keira, Eli, Reese, Allie, Landon and Aliya.

Graveside services will be held for Gilda, 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Dixmont Corner Cemetery, Route 9, Dixmont.

Guest Book