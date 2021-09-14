Thornton Academy’s Class of 1981 40th reunion, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bayley’s Camping Resort, 275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Campground activities to include cornhole toss, music, mini golf, etc. Resort pass is $15 for the day. A cookout will follow from 5-8 p.m. for an additional $10. A free icebreaker gathering will be held at the Clambake Friday evening. For more details, contact David Pendleton at [email protected].
The Stephens High School Class of 1952 will have their monthly luncheon at the Rumford House of Pizza, Congress Street, Rumford, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 11:30. All class members and spouses are invited!
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Gardening when it’s dry: Prep soil, select plants wisely
-
Community News
Reunions
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Damariscove Island is a remarkable kayak destination
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: Waste to energy safety
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Our engagement in Afghanistan was not a failure until we quit