NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole stumbled when the New York Yankees needed an ace-like outing, allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a costly 11-1 defeat to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

New York dropped 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild card and 2 1/2 games back of wild card leader Boston with 12 games left.

Harold Ramirez hit a pair of two-run singles and drove in a career-high four runs before leaving with a right shoulder injury. Ramirez banged into the right-field wall in the third inning on a drive by Gio Urshela that hit the top of the fence and bounced over for a home run.

José Ramírez hit his 35th homer, had four hits and reached five times for Cleveland, which scored double-digit runs for the third time in four games.

The Yankees were outscored 22-4 in the final two games of a series against a team with a losing record and since a 13-game winning streak are 7-15 – tied with woeful Baltimore for the worst record in the AL over that span.

BLUE JAYS 5, TWINS 3: José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and Toronto held its playoff position with a win at home.

Toronto is one game behind AL wild-card leader Boston and a game ahead of the Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays improved to 15-3 in September.

TIGERS 2, RAYS 0: Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for Detroit in a win over AL East-leading Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third in the AL Central at 72-78, won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Tampa Bay has 12 games to play and has a 6 1/2-game lead over Boston in the AL East.

WHITE SOX 7, RANGERS 2: José Abreu matched the major league RBI lead, Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row and Chicago moved closer to its first AL Central title since 2008 with a win in Arlington, Texas.

Abreu’s two-run single capped a five-run fourth for the White Sox and pushed his RBI total to 113, tying Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. Abreu is trying to join Cecil Fielder (1990-92) as the only AL players to lead the league in RBI in three consecutive seasons.

The magic number is four for Chicago (85-64) to win the division title over Cleveland.

MARINERS 7, ROYALS 1: Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading Seattle to a win in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

Kelenic, who entered the season as one of the top minor league prospects in baseball, went 5 for 9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBI in the three-game series.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 2: Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June, and Oakland rebounded from a bullpen meltdown to beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, California.

Jed Lowrie hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (7-5), and Oakland won its fifth straight to remain within two games of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The A’s closed within a half-game of the New York Yankees.

Oakland will finish with a winning record in four straight years for the first time since 1999-2006. The A’s completed a three-game sweep and went 15-4 against the Angels, their most wins against them in a season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, ROCKIES 0: Juan Soto homered to back Paolo Espino, and Washington beat Colorado to end the Rockies’ rare five-game road winning streak.

Soto hit a 454-foot drive in the third inning off Jon Gray (8-11), Soto’s 26th home run this season. Soto is htting .362 with a 1.178 OPS since the All-Star break.

Colorado had matched its longest winning streak this season. The Rockies went 7-2 on their first winning trip this year and are 25-52 on the road and 45-27 at Coors Field.

DODGERS 8, REDS 3: Clayton Kershaw pitched five sharp innings for his first win since June 27, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager each hit two-run homers and streaking Los Angeles won in Cincinnati.

Will Smith also homered as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in nine games. They are one game behind San Francisco in the NL West.

The Reds lost their eighth straight series after starting the day two games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

Kershaw (10-7) allowed one run and three hits, striking out eight without a walk. He pitched in Cincinnati for the first time since 2013.

BRAVES 3, GIANTS 0: Eddie Rosario became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle, Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and the Braves beat won in San Francisco in a matchup of division leaders.

The Braves began the day with a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak.

The Giants got just four hits and had their lead in the NL West cut to one game by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rosario, acquired by Atlanta from Cleveland on July 30, hit a double in the second inning and a triple in the third. He homered in the seventh and then singled in the ninth.

CARDINALS 8, PADRES 7: San Diego center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded popup and heaved the ball home, leading to a five-run first inning, and St. Louis beat the Padres in St. Louis for an eight-game winning streak.

Tatis’ brutal error and mental mistake – he chose not to make an easy throw to second or third for a forceout – came one day after his dugout dustup with teammate Manny Machado.

San Diego starter Jake Arrieta left soon after the error because of an injury.

St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and opened a three-game lead for the second NL wild card over Cincinnati and Philadelphia, which played at the New York Mets later Sunday. The Cardinals had not won eight in a row since Aug. 7-15, 2018.

MARLINS 6, PIRATES 5: Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl, and Miami beat Pittsburgh to deny the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season.

CUBS 6, BREWERS 4: Patrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago to a win in Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6: Jose Siri and Chas McCormick hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, rallying AL West-leading Houston over visiting Arizona.

Carlos Correa also homered as the Astros held their comfortable division lead over Oakland. Houston won for the fourth time in five games and cut Tampa Bay’s lead for the best record in the AL to 3½ games.

