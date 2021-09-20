Serving ‘Black Coffee’

Exhibits/Galleries

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

“Alison Goodwin: Tradition and Generation,” through Oct. 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, eight works of 8-by-8-inch art by eight artists, through Sept. 29.

“The Color of Light,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., work by 40 Maine artists, through Oct. 17, freeportartsandculture.org.

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, through September, richardboydpottery.com.

Maine Craft Weekend, statewide tour of Maine craft studios, businesses and events, Oct. 2 and 3, in conjunction with American Craft Week, mainecraftweekend.org.

“The Permanent Photography Collection: Recent Acquisitions in the Stephen K. UNE Art Gallery,” University of New England, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 8, une.edu.

“A Phoenix from the Ashes,” Moss Galleries, Falmouth. Premier paintings commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11, by contemporary abstract painter Michael Mulhern, through Oct. 23.

Running with Scissors Open Studios + “6×6,” Oct. 2 and 3, Featured artists include Rebecca May Verrill, Soozie Large, Kincaid Pearson, Jena Gorham, Julia Luft, Haley Linnet, Martha Kearsley and Jess Tabby Shaps at 250 Anderson St., Portland.

Friday 10/8

“Transformation/Identity,” opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. Artists Jennifer Goldfinger and Kathryn Geismar discuss memory and identity using oils and mixed media.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick: “There is a Woman in Every Color,” through Jan. 30, e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27.

Maine Jewish Museum current exhibits: “Trees of Life,” Victoria Elbroch; “Within Reach,” Anne Ireland; “Shalom, Sisters,” Phyllis Graber Jensen. 267 Congress St., Portland.

Saturday 9/25

Tate House Museum Beer Event, ColoniAle, 3 p.m. tour, talk and pour at 4:30 p.m. at Mast Landing Brewing Company. Tickets $35-$45 through tatehouse.org.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Thursday 9/23

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Caveman, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15-plus, 21-plus, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Friday 9/24

AJR – The OK Orchestra Tour, 7:30 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $36.50-$66.50.

Gold Rush – The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts Center, Portland, $18/$23.

Sean Mencher and The Hedgehogs, 6:30 p.m., Jones Landing, 6 Welch St., Peaks Island. $5, peaksislandradio.com.

Saturday 9/25

Borscht, 6 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Country Roads, 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport, 2018 Pine Tree State Country Music Association Modern Country Winner.

Oshima Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop, $18-plus.

Sunday 9/26

Joan Kennedy Band, 2 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Crossover country, pop and blues star.

Gospel Blues Revival, 5:15 p.m., Morning Glory, 60 Maine St., Brunswick, $10, thelocalme.com.

Friday 10/1

An Acoustic Night With Dispatch, 11 a.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland.

Brooke Binion (theWorst) + Carissa Johnson, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St, Portland.

Saturday 10/2

Flamenco, 7 p.m., local flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa with singer Bárbara Martínez, flamenco guitarist Andreas Arnold, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“Black Coffee,” by Agatha Christie, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26. $10-$20, fcponline.org.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“Perseverance,” by Maine playwright Callie Kimball, live at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Sept. 29 through Oct. 17; stream Oct. 13-31. A 20th-century African-American schoolteacher is determined to elevate her students; 100 years later, a white teacher runs for office. Pay-what-you-can, portlandstage.org/show/perserverance.

Saturday 9/25

Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour, 8 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $41.50-$66.50, crossarenaportland.com/events/jo-koy.

“Mother Jones in Heaven – A Musical by Si Kahn,” 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. One-woman show about the infamous labor organizer, $25, stlawrencearts.org.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

