Why is Donald Trump not being held accountable for his crimes against democracy?

Nobody is above the law, they say, but Trump, it seems, can do no wrong.

After suborning the Ukrainian president and subverting the course of justice, he escaped impeachment and charges arising from the Mueller report.

After inciting the insurrection and attempted coup on Jan. 6, he has escaped any of the chargers being levied on hundreds of other participants.

And every day new examples of his corruption emerge.

Allowing him to escape scot-free will simply encourage him to do it again, and again.

But who is going to act? Not the Republican party that is in craven thrall to him and has no principles left. Not the Democrats, which have been unwilling to confront them. And not the Justice Department, which has yet to lay any charges against him.

Our democratic system and the law have thus utterly failed to hold the former president accountable, as an overwhelming majority voted to do in November. Indeed, Republicans now seek to make it harder to vote, to gerrymander constituencies and to rig voting systems to ensure that Trump can win again, no matter how many people oppose him. Talk about stealing the vote!

How then do we purge this cancer from our body politic?

The Jim Crow filibuster must be ended and the Voting Rights Act passed to ensure equal representation and fair conduct of elections.

The rigged McConnell Supreme Court must not be allowed to condone gerrymandering, voter suppression, and manipulating the electoral college.

The Justice Department has to indict the former President for his attempts to overthrow the Constitution and our democracy.

And these all have to be done now before it is too late to save our democracy.

Thomas Spear,

Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: