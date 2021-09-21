Raymond “Ray” F. Kuhl 1935 – 2021 Raymond “Ray” F. Kuhl passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 85, after a brief struggle with an unexpected illness and its complications. Ray died with his beloved wife Patricia “Pat” and their children by his side. Ray was born on Sept. 25, 1935 to father, William F. Kuhl and mother, Mary Elizabeth (O’Neill) Kuhl. Ray was a proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School, LaSalle College, and Temple University Law School of all Philadelphia. Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he received an honorable discharge from its ranks as a Specialist 4th Class. Ray moved to Maine from his native Pennsylvania in 1985 and made Maine his adopted home. Ray was a proud long-time employee of the Drummond Woodsum Law firm and a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Brunswick. Despite being in the heart of Patriots Nation. Ray never surrendered his lifelong loyalty to his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and by his sister, Marie (Kuhl) Ewing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (McHale) Kuhl; son, William F. Kuhl and daughter-in-law Hillary Oakes Kuhl, and son, David F. Kuhl and daughter-in-law Caroline (Walsh) Kuhl; grandchildren Erin M. Kuhl, William (Liam) D.F. Kuhl, and Sophia E. Kuhl. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick on Thursday Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at Riverview Cemetery in Topsham. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

