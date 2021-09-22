ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier on the back with his first pitch of the eighth inning, when the Rays led 7-1.

Borucki was ejected after the umpires met, which prompted Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo and enraged pitching coach Pete Walker to storm out of the dugout to argue as played spilled onto the field. Walker also was tossed and there were no incidents between the players.

On Monday, Kiermaier picked up a scouting card that fell off the wristband of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during a play at the plate and refused to give it back. Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash apologized to the Blue Jays’ organization Tuesday and Montoyo said the matter was “agau under the bridge.”

Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer during a six-run third inning for the AL East-leading Rays (94-59). The postseason berth is the third in a row and seventh since 2008 for the defending AL champions, who lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games last year.

Toronto (85-67) dropped into a tie for the second AL wild-card berth with the New York Yankees, who played later Wednesday. The Blue Jays lost 2 of 3 to Tampa Bay and are 16-5 in September.

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter. JT Chargois (6-1) struck out two during a hitless fourth.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Infielder Breyvic Valera was placed on the COVID-19 related IL and infielder Kevin Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

The moves were made to allow for Valera to have contact tracing after a family member tested positive.

Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo said Valera has tested negative.

REDS: The Cincinnati Reds and Manager David Bell announced a two-year extension through of his contract through 2023.

Bell, 49, agreed in October 2018 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2022. The Reds are 76-74 this season, third in the NL Central, and 184-190 under Bell.

Gus Bell, the manager’s grandfather, and Buddy Bell, the manager’s father, both played for the Reds.

DODGERS: The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the injured list a day earlier than they were anticipating in order to have another position player on the bench.

With outfielder Cody Bellinger going on the injured list and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor dealing with a sore neck, the Dodgers elected to bring back Pollock on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He’s been sidelined since Sept. 5 with a strained right hamstring.

Pollock was expected to be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday with plans to start in left field on Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »