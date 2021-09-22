Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, will hold public office hours from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 via Zoom. The office hours were previously scheduled to take place in the gazebo in Bath’s Patten Free Library Park.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Vitelli and Paulhus will give updates on their work in the Legislature and take questions.

To RSVP on Facebook, visit https://fb.me/e/1a1FaBfet. To register for the Zoom visit https://tinyurl.com/OfficeHoursVitelliPaulhus, or join by phone toll-free by calling (877) 853-5247 and entering meeting ID 824 7486 2534 when prompted.

If you cannot attend the office hours but still wish to connect with Vitelli and Paulhus, you can reach Vitelli at (207) 287-1515 or [email protected] and Paulhus at (207) 287-1430 or [email protected]

