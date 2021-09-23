Like to know more about native plants? Want to help plant a native plant buffer along Goosefare Brook? York County Soil and Water Conservation District, the City of Saco, and the Biddeford-Saco Country Club are hosting a native plant workshop at the Country Club, 101 Old Orchard Road, Saco, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2.
Participants will learn about the value of adding native plants to shoreline buffers, various native plant species, and ongoing restoration efforts in the Goosefare Brook Watershed. As well, they can help plant a native buffer along Goosefare Brook at the Biddeford-Saco Country Club. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves and shovels, but some will be available. To register or for more information, email Mindee Goodrum, project manager at the York County Soil and Water Conservation District at: [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford school eyes culinary arts, hospitality programs
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Shipyard employment has impact in Biddeford, Saco, Kennebunks, beyond
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco natural gas conversion saved energy, cash, city and utility say
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
The Lincoln Mill: New life for historic building
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Social media further cements unvetted opinions