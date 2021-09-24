BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared for takeoff.

The star Browns wide receiver made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“He’s ready to go,” Stefanski said.

Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati, an injury that kept him out during the Browns’ playoff run. He’s been inactive for Cleveland’s first two games.

The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut against the Bears (1-1).

CHIEFS: Defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

Clark missed most of training camp, all three preseason games and the Chiefs’ opener against the Browns with a strained hamstring. But Coach Andy Reid said that this injury is to the other hamstring, and that the original injury was fully healed when Clark took the field for last Sunday night’s loss to Baltimore.

FALCONS: Atlanta will be without receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Coach Arthur Smith ruled out both players on Friday, along with rookie receiver Frank Darby.

Terrell is recovering from a concussion, Gage has an ankle injury and Darby is sidelined with a calf issue. None of the players practiced this week for the Falcons (0-2).

Gage had a career-best 72 receptions last season and was expected to take on an even larger role in the Falcons’ offense after the trade of Julio Jones. Terrell was Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2020 and had an impressive rookie season.

TITANS: The late Bum Phillips, a Texas coaching legend who worked wearing a cowboy hat, is being honored by the team he led to two AFC championship game appearances.

In Tennessee, a quarter-century after the franchise left Texas for Music City.

The franchise now known as the Tennessee Titans will be inducting Phillips into the Ring of Honor on Sunday 41 years after he last coached for the then-Houston Oilers, and the occasion is bringing a bunch of former Oilers to Nashville to help celebrate the franchise founded in Texas in 1960 by the late Bud Adams.

Warren Moon, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Robert Brazile, Elvin Bethea, Charlie Joiner, Ken Houston, Kenny Burrough, Ray Childress and Dan Pastorini are among approximately 80 former Oilers expected for a weekend of activities. Moon, Joiner, Brazile, Bethea and Houston are Pro Football Hall of Famers.

