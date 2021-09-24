Michael R. Mooers 1950 – 2021 COLUMBIA, S.C. – Michael R. Mooers, 71, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, due to complications of Diabetes. Michael was born in Gardiner, August 31, 1950, to Leigh D. and Vivian C. (Caouette Mooers) Wixom. Michael graduated from Brunswick High School in 1968. After graduation he attended Ottawa University in Kansas to study Psychology and studied Nursing at Stratham Tech College in New Hampshire. Michael changed his field from Psychology to Hospitality Management. He managed several hotels from the West Coast to San Antonio, Texas. Finally settling in South Carolina where he made his home. Growing up, he liked to go fishing, playing baseball, enjoyed doing theatre in school and playing the piano and was very creative. He also loved the Mt. Blue area of Maine where the family would go camping during his childhood years. Michael is survived by his mother Vivian and stepfather Robert Wixom of Topsham; brothers Bruce, Sr. (Vicki), James (Hong), Steven (Robin), sisters Kathaleen Bailey (Bobby), Patricia Labbe-Cormier (Mark), Susan Wixom; and several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his father Leigh; nieces Tina M. Mooers and Christina M. Labbe, nephews James L. Mooers, Jr. and Oscar (JR) Manson; brother-in-law Raymond M. Labbe, sister-in-law Holly Mooers; and a grandnephew Supreme Jacques. The internment will take place at the Rogers Cemetery on Cathance Road in Topsham at a later date.

Guest Book