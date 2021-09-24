Paul Richard Labbe 1947 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Paul Richard Labbe, 74, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston. He was born March 17, 1947 in Brunswick to Louis C. and Avis R. Sproull Labbe. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School and Husson College. He was an Army veteran serving in Korea and later serving 20 years in the Air National Guard, retiring in 1996. He married Cherylene Payson June 20, 1981 in Bangor. Paul worked for the IRS as a criminal investigator for over 30 years, stationed in the Bangor, Portland, and Auburn branches. After his retirement, he went to work part time for the Brackett Funeral Home as an attendant, bookkeeper, and office manager. He was an active member of St John’s Church and served on the Board of Directors for Atlantic Federal Credit Union for more than 15 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald L. Labbe; his sister, Anne A. Labbe. He is survived by his wife, Cherylene Labbe of Topsham; his parents Louis and Avis Labbe of Topsham; a son, Ryan Labbe and wife Trisha of Cumberland; a daughter, Dr. Allison Buttarazzi and husband Matthew of Gorham; four grandsons, Miles and Theodore Buttarazzi, Tucker and Thomas Labbe. Friends and family are invited to visit 4-6 p.m. Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. Interment will take place at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the: American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society

