Easton Earland Esancy, born Sept. 19 to Mackenzie Esancy of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Kimberly Esancy of Arizona and Eric and Carrie Esancy of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Linda and Bill Warner of Arizona and Vicki and Everett Esancy of Richmond.

Michael Wilson Abreu, born Sept. 21 to Michael Peter Abreu and Shelby Elizabeth-Alice Cash of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jeff Cash, Jen and Marvin Hinkley, and Mike and Whitney Abreu.

