MID COAST HOSPITAL
Easton Earland Esancy, born Sept. 19 to Mackenzie Esancy of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Kimberly Esancy of Arizona and Eric and Carrie Esancy of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Linda and Bill Warner of Arizona and Vicki and Everett Esancy of Richmond.
Michael Wilson Abreu, born Sept. 21 to Michael Peter Abreu and Shelby Elizabeth-Alice Cash of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jeff Cash, Jen and Marvin Hinkley, and Mike and Whitney Abreu.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: LePage and his racist rhetoric don’t belong in Maine
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Policy changes needed to end ‘preventable’ officer deaths
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Killer drone program makes our country less safe
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: New program would offer Maine students alternative to quarantine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Hospital officials unable to justify disparity in costs