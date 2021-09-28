TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and drove in two runs and the New York Yankees extended their lead atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Tuesday night.

Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston (88-69) in the wild card race with five games left. The Yankees took another injury hit when Jameson Taillon reinjured his ankle and left in the third inning.

Toronto (87-70) dropped three games behind the Yankees but remains a game behind Boston for the second wild card.

Stanton homered for the fourth straight game when he connected off right-hander Trevor Richards with two out in the seventh, driving the ball into the second deck in left. The homer was his 35th.

Stanton went 2 for 5 with a double. He’s batting .304 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 92 at bats this month.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 2: Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and St. Louis extended its winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with win over visiting Milwaukee.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals. Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.

St. Louis was 71-69 on Sept. 11 before the winning streak, the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.

METS SWEEP PHILLIES: Noah Syndergaard looked sharp in his brief but long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Javier Báez dashed home from third base with the winning run in extra innings as Anthony Bass (3-9) fumbled James McCann’s slow bouncer between the mound and home plate.

In the opener, Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs to help the Mets stop a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory. Marcus Stroman went five innings for his 10th win.

Stroman (10-13) allowed two runs and five hits over five effective innings in his 33rd start of the season, most in the majors. That matched his career high set in 2017 with Toronto. The athletic right-hander won for the first time in six starts since an Aug. 22 victory at Dodger Stadium and even got his first career stolen base, the first by a Mets pitcher since Jacob deGrom in August 2017.

Syndergaard was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and the skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game, which was started by Marcus Stroman. The 29-year-old Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season, and the Mets must decide how much they want him back and whether to make him a one-year qualifying offer.

BRAVES 2, PHILLIES 1: Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and Atlanta escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat Philadelphia and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who were eliminated from contention for an NL wild card with the loss.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 6: Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat visiting Chicago.

Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring. The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth to move ahead 7-6. Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh.

NOTES

ANGELS: Manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that Shohei Ohtani’s comments last weekend about wanting to win don’t mean the two-way star wants to leave the organization when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season.

Ohtani, an AL MVP front-runner with 45 home runs and a 3.18 ERA, said Sunday that although he likes the team, the fans and the atmosphere, his top priority is winning.

“We all feel the same way, we all want to win,” Maddon said.

METS: The New York Mets announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since mid-July because of an elbow injury that’s healed, according to the club. He’s been throwing bullpens recently, including a successful one Monday, with an eye toward a potential return this year. But with the Mets out of playoff contention, deGrom and the club agreed there’s no sense in him starting a game even though he’s healthy, Manager Luis Rojas explained.

“Everyone is fully on board,” said Rojas, adding that deGrom should have a normal offseason. “It’s the right thing.”

“I think coming back in spring training he’ll be the Jake that we know.”

DODGERS: Albert Pujols went on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, when Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib.

Pujols received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “just didn’t feel good,” Manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Pujols is batting .255 with 12 homers and 38 RBI in 82 games since he signed with the Dodgers on May 17 following his release from the Los Angeles Angels. The three-time NL MVP is fifth with 679 homers, 17 shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth.

Bellinger is hitting .159 in 89 games. The 2019 NL MVP has nine home runs and 34 RBIs. He was not in the starting lineup against San Diego.

• Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team.

Jarrín announced his decision on Tuesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. Jarrín’s son, Jorge, retired in February, ending the first father-son duo to broadcast baseball on MLB Spanish-language radio.

The elder Jarrín began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor.

“I’m grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” Jarrín said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »