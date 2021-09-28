Jean Fraser Taylor 1933 – 2021 CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – She lovingly raised four kids and helped her husband build a family business. She taught elementary school and kids skiing. She was a PTA president, a Cub Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout troop leader: she advocated for children for over six decades. She made hundreds of pecan pies to support her alma mater, read books all the time, almost never complained, cried when Bobby Kennedy died, and knitted countless sweaters and blankets for friends and family. Born Jean Fraser Worth in Boston on Nov. 15, 1933, she was raised, with her older brother, Donn, by her single mother, Jerry. She attended the Northfield School (now Northfield Mt. Hermon) and graduated from Smith College in 1954. Jean forged bonds with a special group of friends at Smith that remained strong throughout her life. She married Hugh G. Taylor in February 1954 and, after brief stints in Oklahoma and Connecticut, they moved to Maine in 1962. Hugh and Jean first settled in South Casco with their four young children. While raising her children, she helped launch and then manage Taylor’s Marina on Sebago Lake. After receiving her master’s in education at the University of Southern Maine, Jean taught 3rd grade for several years in Raymond and Windham. In 1978, Jean and Hugh moved to Cundy’s Harbor. Jean worked as a paralegal at Pierce Atwood and later volunteered as a child advocate for CASA and as the Treasurer for the Regional Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In 1997, Jean and Hugh retired to Martin County, Fla., where Jean tutored children and continued her work for CASA. In 2014, Jean moved to Neville Place in Cambridge, Mass. In the last few years, Jean lost many memories, but she never lost her sense of humor. Jean Fraser Taylor, 87, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021 with family by her side. She is survived by her children Peter (Elizabeth) of Minneapolis, Ann Keiser (Jack) of East Longmeadow, Mass., Gibb of New York City, and Edie Rathbone (Charles) of Cambridge, Mass.; five grandchildren, Claire Taylor, Erin Vander Schaaf, Eliza Stacy, Lily Taylor, and Owen Rathbone; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Winnie Vander Schaaf. Jean’s family thanks the staff at Neville Place for their remarkable care over the last seven years. The memorial service will be private. Donations in her memory are welcome at Neville Place 650 Concord Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138

