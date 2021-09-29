Local woman first runner-up at international pageant

A Portland woman racked up accolades when she represented the state of Maine at the International Ms. USA pageant Sept. 12.

Whitley Nabintu Marshall was named first runner-up and was recognized with a special award for leadership at the International Ms. Pageant Sept. 12. Marshall, who is International Ms. New England, modeled in three shows hosted by Beauty It’s Everywhere and Art & Beauty Magazine during New York Fashion Week. She also appeared on multiple billboards in Times Square.

At the age of 36, Marshall said this is just the beginning of her modeling career: She has already been invited to model at Miami Swim Week and New York Fashion Week 2022. She will also soon launch Artlovelifestyle magazine, highlighting the theme Beauty Comes in All Shapes and Sizes throughout the issue.

Recognition

Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones has received the Clerk of the Year Award from the Maine Town and City Clerk’s Association. The annual award recognizes the professional service and dedication by a municipal clerk to his/her community and one who promotes the cause of good local government. Jones has been the Portland city clerk since 2009. She also is vice chairperson of the MTCCA’s Legislative Policy Committee and served as president of MTCCA from 2018-2020.

Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies was recently named to the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program are designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Its FlowCam, a flow imaging microscope, is designed and manufactured in Scarborough.

Evergreen Credit Union appeared again in the annual Best Places to Work list among Maine companies. The designation results after employees of participating companies complete an annual survey focusing on work environment, compensation, collaboration, communication and other job-related criteria.

Granted

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confection received a $20,000 Rural Development grant that will be used to help the Freeport chocolate and candy store install a new solar photovoltaic system. This project is expected to save $4,551 per year. It will generate 37,050 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough to power three homes.

OUT Maine was granted $11,000 from United Midcoast Charities for programs that provide connection, support and adult mentors for LGBTQ+ youth, including the next Rainbow Ball weekend scheduled for April 2022.

Avesta Housing’s HomeOwnership Center has been approved for a grant of more than $80,000 from NeighborWorks America, a congressionally chartered nonprofit that creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Giving back

Approximately 130 employees completed projects across Maine during KeyBank’s 30th annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day Sept. 14, including the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention in Brunswick; Wayside Food Programs, Portland; and Royal River Park, Yarmouth.

Fischer Skis has selected Portland Nordic as a recipient of its annual Fischer Grant program. The $2,500 grant, along with an additional $2,500 matching challenge grant, will go towards Portland Nordic’s plan to light a loop at Riverside Golf Course.

