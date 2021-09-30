Keep motorized boards and bikes off Greenbelt

To the editor,

As an almost daily user of the Greenbelt for jogging, walking or bicycling, I am concerned about the unsafe operation of motorized skateboards and bicycles on the path. These boards and bikes are operated at speeds too fast for a path that is often crowded with small children, pets and seniors. Because of the curves and vegetation, one cannot often see or hear them until they are right on top of you.

I believe anything motorized (other than a wheelchair) should be banned from using the Greenbelt before someone is injured.

Let’s have one place left in our community where we don’t have to worry about dodging a motorized manic with no regard or respect for others.

Don Kimball

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: