PORTLAND – Dr. Theanna Marie (Poulos) Pateropoulos, 67, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 due to ALS at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Theanna was born April 21, 1954 to George and Genevieve Poulos in Portland.

After graduating from Deering High School in 1972, Theanna cut her chops working at the Old Port Tavern during Portland’s blossoming music and art scene. She attended and graduated from Colby College in 1978 where she met her life-long friends, the “Colby Sisters”. After college she pursued a career in journalism, first as a reporter for the WGAN morning radio show with Bud Sawyer, then as a reporter for WCSH 6.

Theanna’s stunning Greek beauty caught the eye of Tom Hinman and they were married from 1983-1994. They had one daughter, Sarah, who was the light of Theanna’s life. She raised Sarah in Cumberland and was an active member of the Congregational Church through which she met and maintained a sacred circle of friends. Having and raising Sarah was the greatest pride and joy of Theanna’s life. Her other greatest accomplishments were 30+ years of sobriety and completing her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Alliant University in San Francisco at the age of 65. Learning to love and be loved was her mission in life, and she was able to find it through her work helping others seeking sobriety. She was able to bring this mission to the VA in Augusta where she completed her internship and residency treating Veterans with PTSD. Her time there was unfortunately cut short after receiving her diagnosis of ALS.

Theanna wanted to thank all of her amazing friends and family for the love and support through not only this challenging time but her entire life.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sarah (Hinman) Newcomb and Jake Newcomb; her brother Greg Poulos; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents George and Genevieve Poulos; uncles and aunts Richard and Peggy Poulos and Nick and Lefco Poulos.

A service will be held Tuesday Oct. 5 at Jones, Rich & Barnes funeral home at 11 am followed by a celebration of life reception at DiMillo’s On The Water from 12 pm-2 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hope JG Foundation, a Maine based ALS charity that provides assistance to families living with ALS https://www.hope-jg.org/donate

