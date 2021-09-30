FALMOUTH – Patricia S. “Patti” Roderick, 70, passed away suddenly following surgery on Sept. 26, 2021. Beloved and cherished mother, daughter, sister, “Mimi”, aunt, Godmother, musician, author and friend to many, Patti was born in Washington, DC July 2, 1951 to the late Virginia and Joseph Rosick. Her life was filled with love, laughter, music, swimming, dancing and travel, and nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her nine grandchildren.

Growing up in Silver Spring, Md., Patti was the second of four children. Patti’s adventures brought her all the way to California – where she fully embraced the music and sensibilities of the flower power generation and made life-long friends in the process – and all the way back to the East Coast again, where she married Richard (Dick) Roderick in 1971. Patti moved to Maine in 1973, where she and Dick raised three kids, chasing Kristina, Carolyn and Tom across the field hockey/soccer fields and basketball courts of northern Maine. Patti spent 18 years in Hampden, 20 years in Cape Elizabeth and the last 4 years in Falmouth, where she was embraced by new friends in the wonderful Ocean View community. Patti loved her travels around the globe, but ultimately found her true “home” in the turquoise waters and white sandy beaches of the Turks & Caicos. You could set your calendars by Mimi’s great loves: The Turks in the winter. The “Magic of Christmas” with the Portland Symphony Orchestra in December. The lakes of Maine in the summer. Mimi’s version of “shoulder season” was visiting New York for Broadway shows and visiting grandkids wherever she could find them. Recent trips with singing friends to faraway lands like Norway truly defined her love of adventure, friends and music.

When not playing the role of Supermom, Patti still found time to earn a BA in Psychology, a BS in Nursing and a Masters of Education from the University of Maine. She loved and cherished her multi-faceted career as a nurse educator. She was proud to be a leading asthma educator in Maine – with many medical education publications along the way – though she was especially proud of her second career as a children’s book author, penning “There’s Nothing To Do!” in 2012.

Patti is survived by her three children, Kristina Keaney (Patrick), Tom Roderick (Jeni), and Carolyn Warnement: (Andy) and her nine grandchildren, Kathryn, Lauren and Grace (Keaney), Colin, Keenan and Mollie (Roderick) and Allison, Emily and Ben (Warnement); her ex-husband, Richard Roderick, her two sisters, Cathy Rosick and Teresa Craig; and many nieces and nephews. Patti will join parents Joseph and Virginia, her brother Mike, her “Auntie” Anne Lynch and others in heaven, where there will be much singing and dancing.

Patti was vibrant and passionate and lived life to the fullest. She could fill a room with her warmth, kind spirit and inspiring words. She touched lives wherever she went, cared about people with her whole heart and defined “unconditional love” for family and friends alike. She valued her friendships with many dear friends – new and life-long friends alike – especially Pam Winters, Mary Ellen Schaper and Karin Congleton. She will be missed by all who knew her and will always be remembered with love and affection.

A private Memorial Service will be held for close friends and family at 12 pm on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. The service can viewed by visiting http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com and joining livestream via the funeral home Facebook page.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in her name to:

The Good Shepherd Food Bank, Portland Community Chorus or to Portland Symphony Orchestra

