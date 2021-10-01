Here is a look at a few informational updates and reminders from the Town. Sign up for our twice monthly email newsletter by visiting the “Stay Connected” page of www.scarboroughmaine.org to stay informed.

Community Surveys sent to select residents, online version to follow

The Town Council has prioritized conducting a town-wide community survey this fall. It will be mailed to a random sampling of 4,200 households beginning in early October. The survey will cover citizen satisfaction on a variety of Town services, including the condition of streets and sidewalks, library services, police response time, and more. It also seeks to learn more about what capital improvement projects are most supported by residents. Results will give decision-makers a more informed perspective on resident opinions on a variety of topics. The Town last conducted a survey in 2010.

Look for the mailed survey to arrive in early October. If you are selected to receive the mailed survey, please take 15-20 minutes to complete and return. While the mailed surveys will provide the Town with statistically valid results, the goal is to capture the opinions and comments of as many Scarborough residents as possible. By mid-October, we will provide access to the online version of the survey for anyone who does not receive the mailed survey to give their input.

Tax Exemption Reminders: Senior Tax Relief Deadline is Oct. 15

The Town of Scarborough has multiple forms of tax relief available to residents looking for assistance with their property taxes, one being the Senior Property Tax Assistance Program. If your annual property tax burden exceeds 5 percent of household Adjusted Gross Income, you may be eligible for a return of up to $750 at the end of the year. For residents who rent, rent is considered as part of your tax burden. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2021. The three eligibility requirements are:

• Applicant is age 62 or older as of the application deadline

• Applicant has been a Town resident for at least 10 years as of Oct. 15, 2021

• Applicant’s household Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is not more than $50,000

Senior Property Tax Assistance Program applications are available online or in the Assessing Office. When submitting your application, we need to see identification and proof of income, either your 2020 Tax Return, or your 2020 Social Security Benefit Statement if you don’t file taxes. If you rent, we will also need a statement of rent paid between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The State of Maine also offers exemptions for residents that can reduce their annual tax bill:

• The Homestead Exemption, for residents who have owned their primary residence in Maine for 12 months with no break in ownership.

• The Veteran’s Exemption, for Veterans or the surviving spouse, minor child, or widowed parent of a Veteran. The Veteran must either be age 62 or older, receive 100 percent disability from the VA, or paraplegic. By State guidelines, only Veterans who served during a recognized war period are eligible for this Exemption.

• The Blind Persons Exemption, for residents who are legally blind.

Applications for these exemptions must be submitted to our office by April 1, 2022.

Please contact our Assessing office at (207) 730-4060 or [email protected] with any questions.

Municipal Election on Nov. 2

The Municipal Election and State of Maine General and Referendum Election are held annually on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. This year it will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Check the Elections page of our Town website for more information.

On the ballot for the municipal election, candidates are running for seats on Town Council (1-year and 3-year terms), Board of Education (3-year term), and Sanitary District (3-year term). There are two items that have come to referendum for voter approval (all capital expenditures over $400K require voter approval per Town Charter): a 1996 fire truck replacement ($725K) and turf and track renovations ($1.9M). Additional communications on each of these will come over the next few weeks leading up to Nov. 2. In the meantime, please prepare to vote by registering, requesting your absentee ballot, and learning more about the State of Maine Referendum Election.

