Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski, nursing a rib injury sustained last weekend against the Rams, won’t make the trip with the team to New England and will miss his homecoming of sorts against the Patriots on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Gronkowski, who amassed Hall of Fame credentials and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in nine seasons in Foxborough, was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, and was spotted without pads or a helmet at Friday’s indoor workout.

Following the week’s final practice, Coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski’s availability would be a game-time decision.

In the Bucs’ first three games, Gronkowski’s 16 receptions (for 184 yards) are tied for second on the team, and his four touchdown catches lead the Bucs. The two other active tight ends this season, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, have combined for seven receptions.

COLTS: Indianapolis placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks.

Nelson had started all 54 games since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee.

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith would both miss Sunday’s game at Miami.

It will be Indy’s fourth straight game with at least one of its five projected starting offensive linemen out of action because of injuries. Chris Reed is expected to start in place of Nelson.

Indy also activated backup quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Ibraheim Campbell from the practice squad.