At this unique home, original, 19th-century details echo in a modern addition to create a flexible, extended living space that is set on an oversized plot with lawns, mature trees, raised garden beds and secret paths.

Enter the original home through a renovated mud room. Wide plank pine floors and high ceilings preserve its historic character, which includes a formal dining room and oversized living room with wood-burning fireplace. The farmhouse kitchen, with chef’s range and oven, is connected to a screened in porch, a lovely place to relax on summer nights. The second floor has four bedrooms and two baths, one of them ensuite.

The addition and two-car garage were built in 2019. A separate entrance under the farmhouse porch welcomes you through a stone foyer into an open living/dining area with a full kitchenette. Heat pumps, built-in shelving and a remote-controlled gas fireplace are modern touches in a traditional design. A spare room/office, full laundry area, and beautiful marble and glass bathroom complete the first floor. The upstairs, also accessible from the main house, has an open layout and half bath, as well as a smartly designed, double walk-in closet. Over the garage is a to-be-finished space for your own needs.

Right in this tranquil property’s neighborhood are Crescent Beach and Two Lights State Parks, the beach at Trundy Point, restaurants, shopping, and all of Cape Elizabeth’s public schools. So close to the coast and a fifteen-minute drive to downtown Portland, this gorgeous property could be at the center of your ideal Southern Maine lifestyle.

See more photos here.

500 Ocean House Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous