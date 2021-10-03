BUXTON — When forest bathing emerged in Maine five years ago, I did a story on how this form of eastern medicine is believed to improve focus, optimism, even our immune system.
Honestly? Before I went on a forest bathing walk, I considered the modern iteration of this ancient practice an over-marketed trend, and most likely a waste of my time.
As one who has spent 25 years going deep into the Maine woods – be it to hike, ski, mountain bike or, more recently, to hunt – I already knew the forest inspired reflection and hope. It’s a place to go find answers, even when there don’t seem any answers to find.
But I was dead wrong. Forest bathing is something more.
After that forest therapy guide led me on a two-hour walk, I felt changed. I recalled memories I had forgotten, like how a certain tree I climbed as a kid gave my imagination and spirit a leg-up. It was as if the guide brought me to a foreign land and taught me to speak the language of the Indigenous people, and that conversation made me wiser.
So two years ago when my husband and I bought a house in the woods of Buxton, I very enthusiastically found myself living in an overgrown, old forest. The property lacks any shred of landscaping, but is home to several granddaddy pine trees that look much like J.R.R. Tolkien’s Ents in “Lord of the Rings.” At once they became trusted friends.
Now when they groan while swaying in the wind, or hold still like silent sentries, I stand beside them and stop, listen and wait for the insight they will impart.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Recipes
‘Diet for a Small Planet’ helped spark a food revolution. It’s evolving 50 years later.
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Golden’s ‘Mr. Smith’ stand is not helping
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Take a moment to consider vaccine message
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Wood Stacking Song,’ by Doug Woody Woodsum
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.