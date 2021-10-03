SACO – Conner Moore passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the company of his loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to attended visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

Visitation will also be held Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery Rotunda, Beach St., Saco.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be immediately at the Rotunda with Father David Dalzell of Trinity Episcopal church will officiate.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

The family ask that masks be required.

