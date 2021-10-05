Brunswick Town Council unanimously voted Monday to adjust the hours of operation and the brush disposal fee at the Graham Road processing center.
The residential brush disposal fee was changed from $10 per cubic yard with a $5 per cubic yard minimum to $5 per cubic yard with a $2.50 per cubic yard minimum.
Hours were changed from Friday and Saturday to Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Both changes go into effect 30 days from Monday, Oct. 4.
According to Brunswick Town Manager John Eldridge, since the landfill closed in April, the processing facility has seen little use.
On Oct. 1, the center saw 18 residents, and 14 on Saturday, according to Brunswick Public Works Director Jay Astle.
Astle said his department was expecting 75-100 customers a day, and the only concern with the new hours is that operating on only Saturday may impact residents who work on Saturdays, but not Friday.
Adjusting the hours will save around $11,000, according to Eldridge, which roughly makes up for the change in brush fees. Even at that, the operation does not pay for itself, Eldridge said, and the processing center requires a tax subsidy.
