BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. – Marilyn F. Laffely, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021, surrounded by her family and her beloved dog, Jazzee.

Born in Portland, she was the daughter of Leroy and Rheta (Rumery) Jensen. Marilyn graduated from Windham High School in 1964 and went on to nursing school. She belonged to several organizations, the latest being the VFW post #3282 where she was president of the Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Bubbling Patriots Red Hats.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her son, Steven M. Lord, and her daughter, Denise M. Frisbie.

She is survived by her sister, Linda M. Alexander; her niece and nephew; three great-nieces; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several special friends who she loved dearly.

