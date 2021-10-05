The Yarmouth Test Team and Yarmouth Community COVID Task Force will host a pop-up COVID test site on Monday mornings through Nov. 8 in the parking lot behind Yarmouth Town Hall.
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Because of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 11, testing will be done on Tuesday, Oct. 12, next week instead.
For more information and to register, go to bewellyarmouth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
