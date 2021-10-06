AUGUSTA — A Waterville man who reportedly slammed a cup containing about 100 bedbugs onto a counter at the Augusta City Center in 2017, releasing the bugs and prompting closure of the building for the day, is scheduled to go on trial later this month, after rejecting offers from the state to settle the case.

Charles Manning, 78, was charged by Augusta police in July 2017 with assault and obstructing government administration after he allegedly released the bedbugs at the city’s General Assistance office the previous month, forcing officials to close the building and bring in a pest control contractor to spray the building to kill the bedbugs city workers had not caught.

Manning’s court case has dragged on for four years, and he has had at least five lawyers assigned to him, only to have them withdraw from his case, most of them citing an inability to effectively communicate with Manning.

But it now appears to be slated for a jury trial, scheduled, for now, for Oct. 18.

Manning’s current attorney, Stephen Smith, told Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy Wednesday, “My client definitely wants his day in court,” during a docket call Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Tyler LeClair, an assistant district attorney, said the state offered to dismiss the assault charge if he agreed to plead guilty to the remaining obstructing government administration charge and pay the city $234 in restitution. He said that amount of money wouldn’t cover the entire cost of the cleanup of the city building but would have been enough restitution to get the state to drop the assault charge and issue an unconditional discharge, meaning there would be no probation or other punishment, on the remaining charge.

But Manning has not accepted that offer to make a plea deal.

Manning’s case has moved slowly in part, like others, due to the coronavirus pandemic prompting delays in numerous court cases. But he has also been through multiple attorneys, some of whom have said they weren’t able to work with him. And he has missed scheduled court proceedings, including jury selection for his case in May.

There was a warrant out for his arrest following that, but Murphy recalled it on Wednesday. Manning did not appear in person in court Wednesday but Smith, who appeared in court via a video feed from his office, said Manning was there in his office with him. Manning did not address the court.

In an interview after the incident Manning said he dumped the cup of live bedbugs because city officials weren’t addressing his complaints about substandard housing, specifically that his apartment was infested with bedbugs. He said they were so bad he couldn’t sleep at night. He said he brought the bedbugs, which he had collected from his now former Court Street apartment, as proof of the infestation.

But he said he later realized he dumped the bugs, which can be hard to get rid of, in the wrong city department, mistakenly in the General Assistance office, after his request for financial assistance was rejected, not the code enforcement office, which was where he had expressed frustration about bedbugs to officials previously.

Code enforcement officials said they spoke with Manning’s landlord at the time, who said he was treating the bedbug problem, and Manning moved out of that apartment building.

In August 2017 Manning told a judge extensive publicity had portrayed him as “the reincarnation of Hitler,” and city officials as “innocent angels” and that he wanted a jury trial because “I have a feeling that the people who live in Augusta are a lot more compassionate than the people that run it.”

A state prosecutor has said Manning’s mental health was evaluated and officials determined he is competent to stand trial.

The charges against him are Class D misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

