MaineDOT has postponed indefinitely the closure of Interstate 295 around Exit 9 in Portland scheduled for Oct. 22-25 and the closure of Route 1 in that area from Oct. 18-25.

The closures had been planned to replace the Veranda Street Bridge and make other upgrades, and they were expected to cause major traffic delays.

No new date has been set for when construction will begin.

MDOT said more time is needed for the lightweight geofoam fill being used for the project to meet safety requirements. A national resin shortage that has made it difficult to obtain materials needed to prepare the site also contributed to the postponement, it said.

