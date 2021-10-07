Unless you live in a cave, you’ve seen the ad campaign that CMP unleashed about how their corridor was going to save the planet from climate change. What you may not have noticed is that those ads have stopped in favor of a new approach as the international corporation likely saw that their “green” ad campaign was not swaying us smartly skeptical voters.

We are now being inundated with a new message that they hope will poll better and to distract you from what Question 1 is really about. So let’s get this straight: Question 1 is about the CMP Corridor, plain and simple.

CMP is trying its best to capitalize on the current unsettled political climate by saying Question 1 is unconstitutional and creates retroactive laws that we should all somehow fear. The truth is, we wouldn’t be having this conversation if the state constitution had been followed in the first place (a two-thirds majority vote is required from our legislature before public lands can be significantly altered, which never happened).

If you actually read Question 1, you will see that unless you happen to be building “high impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region” you have nothing to fear. It has to be retroactive because CMP started construction knowing full well that their project was being challenged.

CMP is banking on the fact that they can confuse Mainers into believing that this is something that it isn’t. Let’s prove them wrong. Vote “yes” on Question 1 to Stop the CMP Corridor.

Tom Edge,

Camden

