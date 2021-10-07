Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, and Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, will host a virtual constituent office hour event via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This online event is an opportunity for constituents to connect, ask questions and share ideas and concerns. The event will also be streamed via Facebook.

“Many of the bills I worked on during the first half of the 130th Legislature were inspired by our community members, and I am so proud of the work we’ve accomplished together,” said Sachs. “I look forward to continuing our open dialogue, answering your questions, addressing your concerns and of course, learning more about how I can best serve House District 48.”

“Office hours give me an opportunity to hear from constituents and check-in about what’s happening and hearing ideas,” said Daughtry. “I am always excited to answer questions and offer assistance where I can.”

Sachs, a first-term member in the Maine House of Representatives and a licensed clinical social worker of over 25 years, serves as a member of the Legislature’s Taxation Committee and the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. Sachs represents Freeport and part of Pownal.

Daughtry is the Assistant Majority Leader in the Maine State Senate. She owns a small business in Brunswick and serves as a member of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee. Daughtry represents Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and North Yarmouth.

