Vote Jillian Trapini-Huff for School Board

To the editor,

I am writing to ask my Scarborough friends and neighbors to consider joining me in voting for Jillian Trapini-Huff for Scarborough School Board. Jillian is deeply connected and committed to our community. She will be a strong advocate for our children while also consider the big picture of how the school system fits in and functions within our town. She and I do not always agree on issues, however when that happens she handles the conversation with mutual respect and seeks to understand my viewpoint. This is exactly the approach and mindset needed on our School Board!

Jillian has my utmost confidence, respect, and my vote! I hope she will also earn yours!

Katy Foley

Scarborough

To the editor,

To the editor

I will be voting for Jillian Trapini-Huff for Scarborough school board on October 4. That is the date that absentee ballots become available.

We need people on the school board who are open minded, personable, hard-working, and have a sense of humor. Jillian checks all the boxes.

I have known her for 10 years. She has four children, so she knows the school system well. She has elderly family members so she is sensitive to the burdens of property taxes on senior citizens.

I think she will do an outstanding job on the school board.

On October 4, I urge all my friends to vote for Jillian Trapini-Huff for Scarborough school board. People may also vote on November 2 at the polling place.

Dan Warren

To the editor,

Jillian Trapini-Huff will make an excellent addition to the Board of Education.

While Jillian has four kids in Scarborough Schools, I know she’s committed to make sure all Scarborough children receive the best education in a safe, healthy and inclusive learning environment.

I’ve known Jillian for four years and had the pleasure of partnering with her on Scarborough Community Connections. She is smart, works hard, and is a great team player willing to take on any task no matter how big or how small. Most important, she is an excellent listener and will take into consideration the needs of the students, school staff and residents as decisions are made.

Jillian also has the analytical skills needed to partner with the Town Council on both financial and infrastructure needs in a collaborative manner. With many investments requiring decisions in the near future, including a consolidated primary school, I believe Jillian’s leadership is essential to ensure the Town and School make the optimal impact to our community together.

Join me in supporting Jillian on or before November 2nd!

The opinions expressed are mine alone and do not reflect an official position of the Town Council.

Jon Anderson

Elect John Kelleher to School Board

To the editor,

Scarborough citizens have a big decision coming up in October and November. We must elect three new members to the Scarborough school board. The school system is the lifeblood of a community. It is where hundreds of people are employed, and where we are educating the future leaders of our society. I have known John Kelleher for many years. I have also known his family. John is a good human being, and a terrific person to have involved in any community project. He is smart, funny, and conscientious. I think he would do a great job in the Scarborough school board, helping us battle through coronavirus, and keeping property taxes down to assist the elderly who often find it a hardship to pay property taxes. I hope others will follow my lead on October for when the absentee ballots come out and vote for John Kelleher for Scarborough school board. Voting will also take place at the polls in Scarborough on November 2.

Kathy Stanford

To the editor,

This is a letter of support for John P. Kelleher for Scarborough school board on October 4. That is the date when absentee ballots become available.

I have known John for more than 30 years. I’ve also known his family.

I think he is a hard-working, open minded, personable and community oriented individual. I think he will do a good job tackling all of the issues that come before the school board.

He has two kids in school and is well-versed in the strengths and weaknesses of the school system. John grew up in Scarborough so he has a strong knowledge of our town, and love for its citizens.

On October 4, I’ll be voting for John Kelleher for Scarborough school board.

I hope my friends will join me in voting for him either then or on November 2 at the polls.

Dan Warren

To the editor,

This is a letter of support for John Kelleher for Scarborough school board on October 4. That is the date when absentee ballots become available.

I have known John for more than 40 years. I’ve also known his family. I think he is a hard-working, open minded, personable and community oriented individual. I think he will do a good job tackling all of the issues that come before the school board. He has two kids in school and is well-versed in the strengths and weaknesses of the school system. John grew up in Scarborough so he has a strong knowledge of our town, and love for its citizens.

On October 4, I’ll be voting for John Kelleher for Scarborough school board. I hope my friends will join me in voting for him either then or on November 2nd at the polls.

Patrick O’Reilly

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: