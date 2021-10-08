Julia Lux Emerson, 84, a longtime resident of Arundel, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her home after a long illness.

She was born in Biddeford on Aug. 15, 1937, a daughter of Andrew and Bertha (Wyman) Lux and graduated from Kennebunk High School, the class of 1956.

She was caretaker for the Sewall Estate of Kennebunk for over 10 years before she became homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her late husband Stephen H. Emerson, III. She also enjoyed gardening, loved to cook and spending time with family and friends and her cat “Kitty.”

She was a longtime member of the Kennebunk Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Stephen H. Emerson, III and her brother, Andrew Lux.

She is survived by her son, Stephen H. Emerson, IV and his wife Margo and by her daughter, Joanne Emerson Jones and her husband James, all of Arundel, and eight beloved grandchildren, Meredith, Elizabeth, Christina, Nathan, Telicia, Brooke, Stephen, V and Jack – and beloved great-grandchildren, Ophelia, Walker, Natalie, Marcus ,RJ, Scarlet, Logan, Lucy and Peyton.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Emerson Private Cemetery Arundel.

