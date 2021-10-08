Rosemary Perrone Chandler 1933 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Rosemary Perrone Chandler of Brunswick passed away Sept. 4, 2021 in Lake Placid, Fla. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of Lou Perrone and Catherine Killian Perrone. Rosemary was very proud of her Italian heritage. She did her confirmation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Earlier in life she volunteered with the Red Cross in Philadelphia. She also was the manager of the American Legion Post in Ft. Pierce, Fla. for years. She was an accountant for Woolworth store in Ft. Pierce for five years. She also was a bartender at Frankie and Johnny’s in Ft. Pierce. Rosemary was a phenomenal photographer, gardener, dancer, baker and had a beautiful singing voice. She was quite the interior decorator. Her love of animals spoke value, and the last thing she accomplished in life was being a rancher. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Frank and Joseph Perrone; son Thomas Smith; husbands, Grover Smith and Philip Chandler. She is survived by five children, Mary Beaulieu and husband Roger of Brunswick, Sandra Collins of Bath, Carla Anderson of Phippsburg, Jim Stelle of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and John Collins of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Lou Perrone of Arizona. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Donna Cassiney. Final resting place to be determined.

Guest Book