BUXTON/ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Althea Wilma Folsom went to be with the Lord Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:35 p.m. while at the Hospice Solace Center of Asheville, N.C. Her daughters, Sherrill, Maureen and Lynette were by her side as she breathed her last breath on earth and was welcomed into heaven by the Jesus she loved so much as well as her loving husband, Arthur Folsom.She was born on Feb. 27, 1925 in Cambridge, Maine to Lena Watson of Parkman, Maine. She was predeceased by her brother, Merle Watson, sisters, Thelma Burns, Shirley Chadbourn, Mildred Ayer, Esther Goos, half-brother, Philip Bailey; and her husband of 73 years, Arthur Folsom, of Cambridge. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Sherrill and Ron Powers of Vermont, Maureen and Carlton Bryant of Maine and Lynette and Andrew Eremic of North Carolina. She had 10 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She was an active member of Windham Baptist Church in Windham until moving to live with her daughter in North Carolina. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her strong faith was the foundation of all she said and did. She and Arthur were faithful partners and prayer warriors for many missionary and church organizations.A memorial service will be held at Windham Baptist Church, Windham, on Nov. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m.Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.comIn lieu of flowers,contributions canbe made to:Child EvangelismFellowship of Maine431 Campground Rd.Livermore Falls, ME 04254

