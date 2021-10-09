OCALA, Fla. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ralph Russell Gilman on Sep. 16, 2021, at the age of 90. Ralph passed in his home in Ocala, Fla. after a long illness. He was born on the cool early evening of Nov. 3, 1930, by the light of a few kerosene lamps on the family farm in Norridgewock, Maine. He was the sixth child of Edwin and Ruth Gilman. He attended several schools in the Skowhegan and Norridgewock area where he grew up.

In 1947 at the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division in Japan. During his enlistment he served as both an Infantryman and a Cook and served tours in the Korean War and the Occupation Forces in Germany. During his service he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. He also received his High School Equivalency Certificate while enlisted in the Army. On Oct. 31, 2018, at the age of 88 Ralph was excited to be recognized as a Veteran and attended an Honor Flight from Florida to Washington DC where he visited memorials to those who have served.

After his discharge in 1954 he attended Thomas College and graduated in 1956 with a Business Administration Degree. He was employed with Hannaford Brothers and Retail Credit in Portland until 1960. Over the next 50 years he owned and operated several businesses in the greater Portland area including a gas station and garage on Cash Corner and 27 years as a National Car Rental Franchisee.

At the invitation of a fellow businessman, he became a charter member of the Thornton Heights Lions Club in South Portland in June of 1969. He served as the club’s 1st Vice President and subsequently the 2nd President of the club. In the following years he served in every other position at the club level. He was active at the District and Multiple District level attending many Cabinet Meetings. His first Multiple District Convention was in Bar Harbor Maine in 1970.

In 1984-85 due to his service and dedication as a Lion he was elected as the District Governor of Multiple District 41 L. In this position he attended 7 International Lions Conventions around the world. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and was awarded the International Leadership Award in 1990 by the Lions.

He also was an avid and passionate golfer and spent many years perfecting his game. He was always trying to shoot his age which got easier as he got older. He also enjoyed playing Scrabble and could always be found solving a crossword while eating his fries at McDonalds.

He is survived by his wife Connie and siblings Earl, Alan, Harry, Marilyn, and Joanne; as well as other family members Jason, Jamie, John, Donald, Happy, Katherine, Elizabeth, Jacob, Isaac, Heather, and Sabin. “Papa” was loved and is also remembered by Soren, Micah, Daniella, James, Brody, Grace, and little Carver. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Ruth; brothers Rodney and Fred and sisters Arlene and Laura; as well as other family member David.

Ralph’s remains will be interred at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta Maine. Currently there are no memorial services planned, an announcement will be made in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ralph’s name to your local food pantry

Guest Book