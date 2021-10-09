WELLS / RAYMOND – Sarah M Stiles, 58, of Wells, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Sarah was born Sept. 1, 1963, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the daughter of Howard James and Eileen McLoughlin Stiles, and was a graduate of the Westover High School, Fayetteville, N.C. She went on to earn her nursing degree cum laude from Allentown College of Saint Francis de Sales, Pa.. Sarah worked at Maine Medical Center in the neonatal unit before following her family tradition of service. Sarah enlisted in the US Air Force, serving in Japan evacuating neonatal intensive care babies back to the United States.

Her medical unit was sent to Northern England to the Royal Air Force station for Operation Desert Storm, during the Gulf War. Saltby Airfield is where her grandfather, Clayton Stiles, an Army Air Corps pilot/United Airline pilot was stationed in World War II working with new pilots getting ready for the invasion of Normandy. After this assignment, she suffered from PTSD. Her family later learned she was a sexual assault victim during a high school summer job at a camp. Her health declined in the past several years. During this time she changed her name from Suzanne Stiles to Sarah Stiles.

She resided in Oregon upon leaving the military and worked with the elderly. Most recently, she was employed by St. Andre’s Nursing Home in Biddeford, allowing her to follow her passion for working with the elderly since high school.

Sarah loved to journal, keeping a personal record as she moved with her military family, and then through college and beyond. She created and left many poems behind. She was an active member in the AA group in Biddeford and Kennebunk. She also enjoyed the peace and solitude of nature, hiking Mt. Fuji, Japan and the mountains in New England. Sarah cross country skied around Crater Lake, while living in Oregon, she loved mountain biking and road cycling.

Sarah enjoyed reading and touched many people with her positive outlook on life, making many friends. She was a very spiritual soul.

Survivors include her parents, Howard and Eileen Stiles of Raymond/Topsham; two brothers Daniel Howard Stiles of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Gregory Howard Stiles and his wife Sara of Portland, Ore.; two nieces Eliana and Lily, and a nephew Julian.

A private service was held at the Wells Beach and Veterans Park as she loved Maine beaches, watching the sunrise while walking her dogs. A Catholic Mass will be performed at the convenience of the family.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Sarah’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

﻿

Guest Book